Covid-19 Curfew: FCT apprehends night travellers from neighbouring states

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Covid-19 lockdown Enforcement Team of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Administration on Tuesday night intercepted vehicles conveying over 43 passengers to different parts of the country.

The occupants of the vehicles, largely commercial buses had breached the night curfew imposed on the territory and were heading to Kano, Niger and Kaduna states, while a few of them from neighbouring states were also heading to some parts of the FCT.

Also read:

Chairman of the Enforcement Team, Ikharo Attah who disclosed this Wednesday in Abuja said the violators were all apprehended at the popular AYA Roundabout in Asokoro District of the FCT.

According to him, the drivers and motorists were immediately turned back and escorted by security personnel out of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Some of the FCT bound passengers, including a woman and her two children, came in from Benue state. Despite the curfew imposed by the president, many persons are still adamant on breaking the order” Attah lamented.

He called on enforcement officers in states contiguous to the FCT to wake up to their responsibilities by ensuring that motorists do not cross their checkpoints during the period of the current ban on interstate movement.

Attah queried why “security men would allow violators of the presidential order to travel freely at night despite the numerous checkpoints mounted by various security agencies across the country.”

“Also the team met a lady who was robbed and stabbed by a suspected ‘one-chance’ driver. We took her to the Maitama Hospital where doctors attended to her at the Emergency Ward”, Attah added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: