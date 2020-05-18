COVID-19: Cross River deserves some accolades — NCDC

Kindly Share This Story:

We’ve been proactive before first case in Nigeria — Dr. Edu

We had anxiety before coming — Dr. Olowu

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Team on Monday arrived Cross River State for an on the ground assessment/tour of the facility, following the State’s zero COVID-19 status.

Briefing the team in her officer, Cross River Commissioner for Health0, Dr. Beta Edu said they have been proactive before the first case was recorded on February 27th, 2020.

Dr. Edu appealed to Federal Government and NCDC to support the State at various levels where it needs supports especially at the international borders and it’s a laboratory at Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH.

According to her, Cross River started very early in terms of proactive measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

“It should be noted that Cross River was the first state to start the no mask, no movement policy, we blocked all borders too, very early and we were carrying out drills twice a day and later reduced it to once a day as part of proactive measures.

“We want to make it known that we are not at loggerheads with the Federal government or NCDC we are just protecting the interest of Cross Riverians.

“We are partnering with UCTH and all medical and para-medical associations including Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Medical Laboratory laboratory Scientists, nurses and pharmacists in the area of training and retraining for efficiency and quality service delivery as it concerns COVID-19,

Speaking further she said the state has set up over 50 monitoring teams stationed at various strategic points and at border communities to check the influx and movement of people adding that the virus doesn’t move but infected people are the ones who spread it.

She also said that 3 Isolation centres and 120-bed spaces have been made available by the state in case of any outbreak appealing to the team to recommend patronage of Garment Factory for the production of face masks and PPEs.

On her part, the Team Lead of the 7 man team, Dr. Omobolanle Olowu described the proactive measures by the Ayade led administration as swift adding that it could be the reason why the State has remained COVID-19 free till date.

She said: “There was a lot of anxiety before coming to Cross River, but I am glad we were given a warm reception.

“We are surprised at the level of work that has been put in place so far, all the people we saw were all on nose masks with different teams at various points in the state.

“We had the fear of being quarantined but all that is over now as nothing like that happened, we want to believe the measured pitch in place by the state has made the status (COVID-19) free,” she said.

Responding, the NCDC Response Team, Nwachukwu William a member of the 7 man team visiting the state said Cross River took the bull by its horn in very early, they started prevention and sensitization early too and it is paying off.

Nwachukwu said: “Cross River deserves some accolades for the job they have done so far. The preventive measures, the production of nose masks and other proactive measures which they deployed, we really commend them,” he said.

vanguard

