COVID-19: Continue reaching out to the poor — Peter Oboh

As the world is currently united in the battle against coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, former Commonwealth and British Light-Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has urged well-meaning Nigerians and philanthropists to continue reaching out to the poor and needy in the society.

The ex-boxing champion, who made this passionate appeal yesterday, said the COVID-19 lockdown had left many people at home without food and money.

He commended some Nigerian celebrities and organizations, who went out of their ways to reach out to the poor during the five-week lockdown as a result of the pandemic in the country.

Oboh said in the spirit of giving, he intends to share more food items worth hundreds of thousands of naira to the needy in Olodi Apapa and Ajegunle areas of Lagos, this weekend.

Recall that the ex-boxing champion-turned preacher of the word, recently gave out food items to residents of his neighbourhood in Ajegunle. The beneficiaries numbering over 200 were mainly women, young men and children.

The items he gave out included rice, yams, spaghetti, noodles among others, at the event held on Easter Sunday at the Comfort Hotel, off Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

According to him, he initiated the gesture in a bid to tackle hunger, which might be more dangerous than the dreaded coronavirus.

