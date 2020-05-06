Covid 19: CFL, British partners launch fast test kits in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

…Say product will turn out result in 20 minutes

By Ishola Balogun

One of Nigeria’s leading facilities management and marketing companies, Confederated Facilitators Limited, CFL in collaboration with its British partner, will today, (Wednesday) launch a fast result oriented medical test kit into the Nigerian market.

The Managing Director of CFL, Lai Omotola who stated this yesterday in chat with Vanguard lamented the number of days awaiting results of tested cases in Nigeria, adding that the product will turn out a result in 20 minutes after application on suspected Covid-19 cases.

He stated that CFL and its UK based partner will make available about 750,000 Antigen tests into the Nigerian market this week.

According to him, “These are Rapid Antigen test kits produced in South Korea and have been highly effective in the testing of suspected cases of Coronavirus in United Kingdom, USA and other parts of Europe as well as in Asia.

Omotola said following the PCR and antibodies procedures currently used in the country, there is need to test more at a faster and cheaper rate considering the huge population size of Nigeria.

“These Antigen tests are particularly useful, faster and cheaper in Resource Deficient geographies where PCRs are not readily available.”

He added that the country cannot afford to continue with the present system of testing ahead of expected spike in the number of cases as relaxation of the lockdown in place in the last one month, commences this Monday.

Omotola appealed to the Private Sector and other stakeholders to step out on behalf of the Federal and State Governments to massively patronise the product in order to ensure a better and faster management of the testing procedures.

