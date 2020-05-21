COVID-19: Cases jump to 162 in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

Confirmed cases of people tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oyo State jumped to 162 as 19 more were recorded on Wednesday.

This was according to the latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday and confirmed by Gov Seyi Makinde on Thursday.

The 19 cases in Oyo were among the 284 recorded in 13 states.

Governor Makinde confirmed the figure in his tweeter handle.

The governor said that 15 of the new cases were from iSON Xperiences – a company situated at the Dugbe area in Ibadan, Southwest Local Government Area.

According to Makinde, two of the cases are from Ido Local Government Area while the remaining two are from Ibadan South East Local Government Area.

The governor however, announced that two of the confirmed COVID-19 patients in the state had received their second negative test results and have been discharged.

“This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 48,” he tweeted.

