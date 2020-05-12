COVID-19: Bayelsa index case, two others discharged

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA – THE Bayelsa index case of Covid-19 and two other cases linked to her, who were earlier treated at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, NDUTH, Isolation Centre have been discharged after they recovered and tested negative.

The Co-Chairman of the Bayelsa State Covid-19 Task Force and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Inodu Apoku, who disclosed this in a press conference in Yenagoa, stated that results from sixteen samples are pending as they were yet to be analysed due to the challenges with reagents that the Irrua Specialist Reference Laboratory is currently facing.

While reiterating the compulsory use of face masks in public places, Dr Apoku, stated that the state government has extended the stay at home for another one week beginning from Monday, and further directed that travellers from high-risk states of Lagos, Kano and Ogun be placed on a mandatory 14 days quarantine, while inter-state lockdown and 8pm to 6am curfew continue in line with federal government directives.

He said: “There is need to re-emphasized that public vigilance is important while asking that patients should confide in their physicians the true case history of their ill-health. We have commenced active health facility case search for any case of Severe Acute Respiratory Virus Infection (SARI) in our hospitals in order to have a sentinel insight into the importation and possible community transmission of Covid-19.”

