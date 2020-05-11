COVID-19: All schools remain closed, says FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

THE Federal Government has warned against resumption of any school at any level, saying all schools remained closed. Acting on the government’s directive, National Universities Commission, NUC, has warned vice chancellors against reopening universities for any activities.

The government, in a circular dated Friday, May 8, 2020, to heads of commissions and regulatory bodies in the education sector, insisted that schools at all levels were still closed, asking them to ignore fake news in the social media that it had directed resumption of schools.

The Ministry of Education, in the letter, through the Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echono, entitled: Re: Management of Coronavirus Pandemic,” said: “All schools shall remain closed as we closely monitor developments on the containment of COVID-19.”

The circular was sent to the executive secretaries, National Universities Commission, NUC; National Board for Technical Education, NBTE; National Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE, and the Director, Basic and Secondary Education, BSE.

It read: “Further to our earlier circular, FME/PSE/HE/1041/C 1/Vol.1/137 of 19th March, 2020, this is to confirm that all schools shall remain closed as we monitor developments on the containment of COVID-19.

“This is without prejudice to officers on essential services and other operational exigencies as may be determined by the chief executive of each institution.

“All chief executives and other stakeholders are to ignore ‘fake news’ on the subject matter in the social media as the situation is under constant review and any decision on the resumption shall be conveyed through the appropriate channels.“

Following the directive by the ministry, the NUC has written to vice chancellors asking them to ensure the sustenance of ongoing closure of universities until further notice.

In a letter to all vice chancellors, signed by Director, Directorate of Executive Secretary’s Office, Chris Maiyaki,the NUC enjoined them to strictly adhere to the ministry’s directive that all universities remain closed to activities.

