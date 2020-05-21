COVID-19: 40 infected Kano medical personnel discharged from isolation centre

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Not fewer than 40 out of 50 doctors and health workers infected by the highly contagious Coronavirus disease in the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, AKTH, have tested negative and discharged from the isolation centre.

The Hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Professor Abdurrahman Abba Sheshe disclosed this on Thursday while receiving some donations of some hospital consumables and food items from Orange Drugs Limited, one of the suppliers of drugs to the hospital.

The medical personnel were said to have came down with the disease over the last three weeks while on duty call.

According to Prof. Sheshe, “it is really a thing of joy to share with you that the review on the test of those workers who were infected by COVID 19 some weeks ago and put on isolation was just forwarded to me with forty of them testing negative. No death recorded and no condition attached to the discharged.

“The remaining ten staff who are still on isolation were doing very well and probably be discharged before Eid Fitr as disclosed by their caregivers.

“I am so happy and with the donation, you are bringing to the hospital,” Prof. Sheshe said.

However, while presenting the donation the Representatives of the Orange Drugs Limited, Mr. Sunday A Okoh said the donation was made as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities in the fight against COVID 19 with the belief that together the country will be able to conquer the pandemic.

Items donated included 8 Boxes of face masks,20 tins of vitamin C by 1000, 200 pieces of Hand Sanitizers, 200 pieces of Herbal soap, 2 bags of rice, and 2 bags of gari.

Other items donated for distribution to the hospital Community and Patients are 2 Cartons of passion Energy drinks, 200 tubers of yam, 65 crates of eggs, and 200 loaves of family-sized bread.

Kindly Share This Story: