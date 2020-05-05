Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

COVID-19: 34 Kano doctors test positive, one dies — NMA

On 7:50 pmIn Healthby
Kindly Share This Story:
COVID-19: 34 Kano doctors test positive, one dies — NMA
Nigerian Medical Association, NMA

The Kano State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), on Tuesday, said that 34 doctors have tested positive to the novel coronavirus in the state.

The NMA Chairman, Dr. Sanusi Bala, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that one of the confirmed cases has died.

Bala explained that many of the victims were the doctors working at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) and other private clinics in the state.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: NMA warns against ease of lockdown

According to him, many of them were infected through normal clinical routines while attending to unsuspected COVID-19 cases.

He vowed that the association would protect its members and

He appealed to authorities to provide more protection for doctors through the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for AKTH, Mrs. Hauwa Muhammed, told NAN that the hospital had since procured and distributed PPE to frontline workers.

She said that the hospital management had ordered all Consultants and Heads of Department to train their staff on the proper use of the PPE.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!