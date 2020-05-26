COVID-19: 24 Imo commissioners test negative

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

All the twenty-four Imo state commissioners have tested negative to COVID-19 virus.

This development was confirmed in Owerri, by the Commissioner for Special Projects, Simon Ebegbulem, adding that the result of the test came out on Sunday.

He explained that governor Hope Uzodinma had insisted that his commissioners should submit themselves for test before the commencement of the state executive council meeting which he said was completely complied with and that the result after some days came out negative.

The commissioner said: “The development forced the shifting of the business of the day from the earlier scheduled 11am, to 1.40pm, with all the commissioners submitting themselves to the Coronavirus test which was conducted by a team of the state Covid-19 committee headed by the commissioner for health, she was also tested.

“The test results came in on Sunday, with all the twenty-four commissioners testing negative.”

He continued: “When the governor gave the order we thought he was joking, but he was serious, and directed the state Commissioner for Health, Damaris Osunkwo, to ensure that all the commissioners subject themselves to the Covid-19 test.

“As you can see, the governor’s proactive measures is a thing to be commended and copied by others. Why it not for such measures, we might as well be have been saying something else, as is being witnessed in some other states.

“This is a governor that is determined to protect the health and wellbeing of every citizen, no matter whose ox is gored. Some of us, I must confess, went into panic mode, but realizing that that was leadership by example, and for the benefit of the good people of the state.

“I am happy to say that I tested negative, and none of my colleagues tested positive; we had a successful executive council meeting afterwards, and we look forward to more of this lesson in leadership by example from our governor.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

