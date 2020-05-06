COVID-19: 18 nurses in Kano test positive

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Chairman, Kano State chapter of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, NANNM, Comrade Ibrahim Maikarfi Muhammad, has on Wednesday said that 18 Nurses have tested positive for coronavirus disease in the state.

Muhammad said nine of the nurses are from National Orthopedic Hospital, Dala, 7 from Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and two from the state hospitals.

He appealed to the government to provide health professionals with Personal Protective Equipments, PPEs to enable them discharge their responsibility efficiently.

According to him, “86 samples of nurses were taken and results of 18 have indicated that they tested positive.

“Nine of them are from National Orthopedic Hospital, Dala, 7 from Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and two from state hospitals.

“Our members needed to be protected as they are ready to support the fight against COVID-19, considering that we are in the forefront of the fight,” Muhammad said.

Recalled that the State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA through it chairman, Dr. Sunusi Muhammad Bala had on Tuesday said that it lost one and 32 other doctors tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

In a related development, the National President of the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy, Dr. Rufai Yusuf Ahmad also said that four of it members have tested positive for coronavirus in Bauchi, Kano, Lagos and Jigawa states respectively, one died while 16 others have gone into self-isolation.

