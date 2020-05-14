Court to hear Hausa community suit against Wike over seizure of cows, trucks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

A Port Harcourt Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has fixed the 1st of June to hear a suit filed by the Northern Community in Rivers State against Governor Nyesom Wike, over the seizure of cows and truck from Adamawa State.

The Northern Community are, however, demanding the sum of N100,000,000 as compensation for the arrest of their kinsmen who were in the state on a business trip alongside their cows and trucks.

Justice E.O. Obile fixed the date to allow the plaintiff to put Gov Wike on notice over the case.

Counsel for the arrested Northerners, Eze Kpaniku, claimed that the Wike erred in arresting the Northerners, adding that they had waivers from the Federal Government.

Eze Kpaniku also lamented that both his clients and their cows have been arrested and dumped at the Isolation centre without food and medication for days.

Meanwhile, Leader of Northern Community in Rivers State, Alhaji Musa Saidu on his part decried the arrest and demand the unconditional release of the arrested persons.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: