Court sentences Pastor to death for murder

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

AN Ondo State High Court has sentenced one Pastor Kolawole Samson to death by hanging for the murder of Ayo Olaniyi in Okeigbo council area of the state four years ago. Delivering judgement, the trial judge, Justice Ademola Bola held that Pastor Kolawole was guilty of inflicting injury on the deceased’s head with a cutlass at Gberinlegi Village, via Okeigbo, which later led to his death at the hospital.

The state Attorney General and Justice Commissioner represented by two government counsel Mr Olusegun Akeredolu and Mrs Omotola Ologun, had told the court that the accused had on 3rd of March, 2016, inflicted deep cut injury on the head of the deceased.

They said that the injury was inflicted on him when he went to hunt for frogs with three other friends at a fish pond owned by the convict. According to them the offence was contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Laws of Ondo State (2006).

READ ALSO:

The accused person claimed he was not guilty of the offence. However, in his judgement yesterday, Justice Ademola Bola ruled that all evidence adduced before the court during the trial in the last four years, showed that the accused was guilty of killing the deceased person.

Justice Bola thereafter ruled that Samson Kolawole should die by hanging

Meanwhile, in another development, two men have been sentenced to seven days community service by an Akure Magistrate court for violating the state government order on COVID-19 pandemic. They are Shadrach Adi 35, and Bidemi Samuel, 26.

The accused persons were arraigned on one count charge of disobeying the order of the state government.

Police prosecutor, S. Kolawole said they committed the offence on May 27 at about 9: 50pm at Ayede Ogbese.

They both pleaded guilty and the trial Magistrate, O. Bukola sentenced them to two hours community service per day for seven days to serve as deterrence to others in the state. Five others charged with them who pleaded not guilty were granted bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety in like sum. The matter was adjourned till June 5, this year for hearing.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: