Couple, 3 children found dead in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

There was tension in Enugu State as residents of Amaokpo Nike village, Enugu East Local Government Area, Enugu State, on Wednesday, discovered the decomposing corpses of a man, his pregnant wife and three of his four children inside his apartment.

It was gathered that the only surviving child was unconscious when they broke the door.

A resident, who spoke to Vanguard on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that they were worried when they noticed that nobody had come out of the building between Tuesday and Wednesday and suspected something was wrong. So, they started dialing the man’s phone number which rang many times without response.

According to him, “this is mysterious. We discovered that nobody had come out of the man’s apartment for two days and we called his number without answering.

“It was by the time we broke the window that we discovered the entire family had died and were already decomposing except the man’s first son, who was unconscious.

“We decided to transport the corpses to St Basil Hospital close to the local government secretariat but they were rejected. So, we left it in the vehicle till this morning.

“We informed the state Ministry of Health , they came this morning (Thursday) and carried the corpses to the National Orthopedic Hospital mortuary. They were also here this morning to decontaminate the man’s compound.”

Vanguard

