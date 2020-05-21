Coronavirus outbreak teaching world humility – WHO D-G, Prophet Joshua

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros Ghebreysus has stated that the coronavirus outbreak pandemic is teaching the world humility.

Ghebreyesus’ corroborated a recent statement by the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua.

The WHO DG,disclosed this on May 18 while he was addressing world leaders during the first virtual session of the World Health Assembly amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, “If this virus is teaching us anything, it’s humility. Time for humility. For all the economic, military and technological might of nations, we have been humbled by this very small microbe,”.

The former Ethiopian Minister of Health view echoed Joshua’s statement at the beginning of 2020, in the early days of the novel coronavirus infection.

Speaking via his Emmanuel TV on January 5, 2020, Joshua said, “This year will be a year of humility. This year, the Lord will humble us with our challenges. Challenges can be affliction…To humble us with these is for those things to destroy us or expose us. Let us move closer to God”.

In the same programme, the cleric had warned of serious economic backlash worldwide and a sickness surfacing which leaders initially tried to cover.

Ghebreyesus equally in his address spoke of the dire toll COVID-19 has taken both in terms of life and livelihoods.

He stated: “Lives and livelihoods have been lost or upended. Hundreds of millions of people have lost their jobs. Fear and uncertainty abound. The global economy is headed for its sharpest contraction since the Great Depression,”.

“The pandemic has brought out the best – and worst – of humanity: Fortitude and fear; solidarity and suspicion; rapport and recrimination. This contagion exposes the fault lines, inequalities, injustices and contradictions of our modern world. It has highlighted our strengths, and our vulnerabilities.”

