Coronavirus cases worldwide surpass 4 million

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases recorded worldwide surpassed four million on Saturday, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

There are now at least 4,001,437 cases of coronavirus around the world, with 277,127 deaths.

The United States has been the hardest-hit country, with 1,305,544 cases and 78,618 deaths. Europe is the hardest-hit continent, with 1,708,648 cases and 155,074 deaths.

The AFP tally, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflects only a fraction of the true number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Meanwhile, 239 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, according to a report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new cases have raised the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 4,151.

According to NCDC, 239 people tested positive out of 1,180 samples collected. Nigeria has 23,835 samples tested in its ongoing campaign against the deadly COVID-19, which is far less than Ghana and South Africa that have conducted over 100,000 and close to 200,000 testings so far, with South Africa increasing its daily tests to more than 10,000 a day.

NCDC while announcing the new cases on its verified Twitter handle on Saturday night, stated that no new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

