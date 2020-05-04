Kindly Share This Story:

The Consulate-General of China in Lagos, in tandem with the Chinese Entrepreneurs Community in Lagos, weekend, donated anti-pandemic materials to the Lagos State Government to support its fight against the COVID-19.

Presenting the palliatives, the community said the virus is a common enemy of humanity and can only be defeated “when we all pitched in.”

According to a statement by the China Consul-General, “we are living in a global village and no one could stay safe when others’ houses catch fire. Likewise, in fighting COVID-19 victory can only be secured when the virus is brought under control in all countries.

“As the virus hits more states in Nigeria, China is doing everything it can to help those in need. The Consulate-General of China in Lagos and Chinese community will also continue to provide support and assistance to the best of their ability, according to the development of the pandemic and the needs of Nigerian people.”

The Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, received the items on behalf of the Lagos State Government.

He said that this batch of donations is a timely help to prevent and control the pandemic.

According to Ayinde, “Lagos State Government highly appreciate the strong sense of social responsibility showed by the Chinese Entrepreneurs Community during the special time and will do its utmost to slow down the spread of the virus and restore normal social order as soon as possible.

“With the assistance of the Consulate-General of China in Lagos, the Chinese Entrepreneurs Community had donated 275 bags of rice, 1,500 bottles of sanitiser, 8,000 pieces of medical face masks, 40 sets of forehead thermometers and a cheque of N10 million to the Lagos State Government so far.

“Besides, the Chinese Entrepreneurs Community had also donated N3.5 million to Ogun State Government.

“The donations were put together by members of the Chinese Entrepreneurs Community which include CCECC; The 13th Company of China National Chemical Engineering Fze; Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone; China Harbour Engineering Company (Nigeria) Ltd.; China National Chemical Engineering No.7 Construction (Nigeria); CNOOC E&P (Nigeria) Ltd.; China North Industry Co.,Ltd.;CITCC (Nigeria) Ltd.; New Hope Agriculture& Technology (Nigeria) Ltd.; NJZC International Construction (Nigeria) Ltd., and Addax Petroleum Development (Nigeria) Ltd.”

