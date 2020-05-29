Clark has been a bridge builder in Nigeria – Edevbie

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

CHIEF of Staff to Delta state Governor, Olorogun David Edevbie has described Chief Edwin Clark as a bridge builder across all divides in the country.

Edevbie in his congratulatory message to Chief Clark on his 93 birthday, said the nonagenarian has shown himself as an excellent administrator and a great politician.

He said: “You have been an elder statesman of integrity, a dynamic Ijaw national leader, a university chancellor, an educationist, a lawyer and advocate of the people, and above all a bridge builder across Nigeria.”

The CoS praised Chief E. K. Clark for his unflinching support to the struggles for justice and fairness for minority groups and for the progress of Nigeria and wished him sound health and long life as he takes his place among other eminent nonagenarians.

Edevbie however, encouraged him to continue to give himself in service to the overall good of Nigerians.

VANGUARD

