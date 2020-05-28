Children’s Day: PDP chieftain tasks parents on COVIID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the party’s candidate for Oredo West constituency during the 2019 election, Agbonifo Eghosa yesterday felicitated with Nigerian Children to mark the annual Children Day celebration and urged parents to guide their children in this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press statement he issued, Agbonifo advocated for more support and measurable advances in child survival and development adding that there is a need for more awareness and expanded solutions to child protection.

Eghosa who is popularly called Etek Notions said “the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria should be drastically reduced to its nearest minimum with the building and equipping of more schools across the country, accompanied by free tuition to achieve compulsory education for our children and also provide free health care. Federal Government school feeding program must be improved” he added.

He condemned violence against children saying “All forms of violence against children including physical, mental torture, injury, assault, neglect treatment, maltreatment, oppression, sexual abuse, bodily infliction against children should be discouraged by all” and asked governments at all levels to strengthen laws which would protect the child from abusive parents and guardians.

On the deadly coronavirus, Agbonifo advised parents to ensure their Children strictly adhere to the laid down preventive measures to combat the virus.

He said “With the belief that children are the future of our nation, they should be nurtured and educated well. The children of today will make Nigeria of tomorrow greater. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country. The federal government has released protocols to check the pandemic, children must be taught these protocols”

