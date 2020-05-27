Children’s Day: No child is evil – Okowa’s Aide

Kindly Share This Story:

The Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Special Duties (Media) Mr. Ossai Ovie has called on Nigerians to love and cherish every child known to them.

Ossai who made this known on his Facebook wall while Celebrating children’s day noted that Every child is a Blessing and no child is evil.

“I am overwhelmed Celebrating children’s day today, I remember years back as a child.

READ ALSO:

It beat my imagination each time I see people describing some of our children as evil due to certain attitudes displayed by them.

The truth be told, every child is a Blessing irrespective of their personalities.

No child is evil, we need to love and cherish every child known to us, not just our biological children. ”

Speaking further Ossai urged Nigerians to train a child apart from their biological children.

” There is a need for us as People to see every child as our children .

If we carefully look around us, we will all notice that we have children suffering around us, we have the homeless, hungry, and being maltreated.

Honestly speaking, It is painful walking or driving around our cities, villages and seeing our young girls passing through pains and we end up ignoring them.

No child deserves to be suffering, none deserves half education, none deserves child marriage, teenage pregnancy, sexual exploitation economic exclusion child labor, and child trafficking.

Irrespective of our challenges as a people and as a nation, we can pick a child from the street.” he said while calling on parents to spend quality time with their children

Kindly Share This Story: