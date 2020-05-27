CBN reduces interest rate on OFIs facilities to 5% per annum

Kindly Share This Story:

By Babajide Komolafe

As part of its efforts to mitigate the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on households, businesses and regulated institutions, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has reduced interest rates on its facilities through participating Other Financial Institutions, OFIs, from nine percent to five percent per annum for one year, effective March 1.

CBN, in a circular by the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Kevin Amugo, and issued on Wednesday, May 27, in Abuja, also announced that CBN intervention facilities obtained through participating OFIs (microfinance banks, MFBs; primary mortgage banks, and institutions, among others) will be given a further one-year moratorium on all principal repayments, also effective March 1.

According to the circular, OFIs have equally been granted leave to consider temporary and time-limited restructuring of the tenor and loan terms for households and businesses affected by COVID-19, subject to the recently-issued guidelines for restructuring-affected credit facilities in the OFI sub-sector.

Expatiating on the decision of the Bank, the Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor, said the management’s approval for the restructuring of credit facilities in OFI sub-sector was in line with the Bank’s desire to alleviate momentary strain on households, businesses and regulated institutions triggered by the lockdown due to COVID-19.

He explained that CBN would also continue to monitor developments and implement appropriate measures to safeguard financial stability and support stakeholders impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, meeting of CBN for the month of May, holds on Thursday, May 28.

