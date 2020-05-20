CACOVID donates 100-bed isolation centre to Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

The Coalition Against (CACOVID), a private sector initiative on Wednesday donated a 100-bed isolation centre to Osun State government, saying the gesture was aimed at complementing the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, who commissioned the facility, after it was handled over by the coordinator of CACOVID-19 in the state, Dr Timothy Arowoogun lauded the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts of CACOVID-19 in supporting the government to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

He said the Coalition Against COVID-19 renovated the health facility and donated equipment and consumables for 100 beds to which the state government added 60 beds.

Oyetola added that on the same premises, the state has another 20-room single beds isolation centre, giving the Mercyland facility a 180-bed isolation centre .

He disclosed that the facility would serve as an addition to the government’s other initiatives in containing the spread of the rampaging virus.

While attributing the successes recorded by the state on the effective management of the pandemic to holistic approach launched against the virus since its berthed in Nigeria and the state, Oyetola observed that the administration had swiftly adopted creative and proactive methods to manage the pandemic as it had dedicated funds, human resources and indeed focused resolve to beat the virus and end the menace.

According to him, “We have dedicated personnel doing contact tracing, testing of contacts, isolation and care of patients for quality treatment. We have extensive publicity and sensitization programmes in place to educate and update our citizens regularly on how to stop COVID-19 in its tracks.”

“There has also been provision of palliative for citizens, introduction of lockdown and curfew as appropriate to ensure effective containment of the virus without hurting our economy and livelihoods”, Oyetola remarked.

Commending the Coalition Against COVID-19 for being supportive to the state in its efforts to eliminate the pandemic, he contended that “complementing government’s efforts at ensuring the safety and security of the people is the highest duty that a corporate entity, group or individual can provide, and it is also the greatest measure of the integrity of these entities and their hearts for the people”.

Oyetola said, “I would like to extend deep gratitude to CACOVID for their generosity, sense of duty and love for the people of the State of Osun at this challenging period. With corporate citizens like CACOVID on our side, we are confident as a government that we will win this virulent war.”

