BYT releases new single ‘We Rise Up’

Fast-rising Nigerian singer/rapper, Olotu Adebayo, popularly known as BYTunes (Bayo Tunes), has released his latest single entitled, We Rise Up.

Produced by the award-winning Fliptycebeat and music video directed by Aaron Items, the University of Benin political science graduate, in 2018, released his first Extended play (EP) project titled, Sweet life, and in 2019, delivered several numbers of hit singles including Body IP and Ballot early in January, which earned him massive recognition nationwide.

The singer, who started singing from childhood, has promised to give his fans good music back to back in 2020 and another EP, which is still uncertain, said his love for music is inspired by life in general and listening to instruments.

He further declared his political aspirations, saying, “my other plans after the music are to become a lawmaker, for example, a Senator in my country, hopefully after my musical career must have ended.”

He, however, revealed that if there were any artist he would love to feature on a song in future with, it would be the Koko master, D’Banj.

The singer noted that despite his contract with his current record label, Copacetic Music, he is open to record deals and labels both internationally and locally.

On his challenges as an upcoming act, he said, “as a rising star, it is difficult having enough capital for the music business in general among other minor challenges.

VANGUARD

