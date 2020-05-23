BUNDESLIGA: Gladbach unveils army of cardboard cutout fans

Kindly Share This Story:

Borussia Monchengladbach fans might have spotted familiar faces in the stands during Saturday’s Bundesliga clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

Although all Bundesliga matches are being played behind closed doors, Gladbach unveiled thousands of cardboard cutouts that were ordered by supporters.

It was a move that brought much-needed colour to the otherwise empty stands, even if the fans could not contribute to the atmosphere.’

Gladbach gave supporters the chance to buy a ‘cardboard you’ for €19, with profits going to local charities, and said over 12,000 had been ordered.

The cutouts occupied large areas behind each goal, with some swaying in the wind and none raising the slightest complaint over a VAR penalty decision that went against Gladbach in the second half.

Similarly, there were also no groans at full-time as Leverkusen finished 3-1 winners, moving above Gladbach in the table.

