Buhari’s 5 years administration satisfactory — AFAN

Demands shake-up in Ministry of Agric, others

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Saturday, rated President Muhammadu Buhari’s five years administration satisfactory.

This was stated by the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, while speaking with Sunday Vanguard on the success and failure of Buhari’s administration as he marked one year of his second tenure on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Ibrahim said farmers have played a major role in the success of Buhari’s five years of administration and had impacted positively in food production and security, despite challenges farmers are facing.

But he also acknowledged the effort of the administration through policies and programmes to boost farmers’ productivity and performance.

He said: “The overall performance of the administration is rated to be quite satisfactory regardless.

“AFAN is very happy with the attention the President is giving to agriculture and pledge to continue to support him by working assiduously to produce food to feed the 200,000,000 of this country.”

Meanwhile, the AFAN boss drew the attention of the President to tackle alleged incompetence and parochial management of sectors of the economy that are critical to the growth and development of the nation, hence demanded the removal of top government officials who are not performing in accordance with vision and aspirations of his administration.

“But going forward, some appointments like those of the service chiefs and some members of the cabinet like the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development need to be reviewed for optimum performance.

“President Buhari has been on the saddle for five years and a cursory look at his stewardship will bring out a mixed bag of successes and failures which need to be put in perspective largely due to the vicissitudes he encountered on his path.

“Right from the beginning of his tenure there were security issues that threatened his performance, his disposition which allowed for the completion of the tenure of some appointees of the previous administration especially permanent secretaries and some heads of parastatals did not auger well for the seamless execution of his projects and policies as well as challenges on his health”, he said.

He (Ibrahim) also accused some political appointees by the President of not being supportive in the fight against corruption and have been clogs in the wheels of his administration.

“It is also pertinent to note that his fight against corruption did not sit well with some of the appointees of the previous administration and even some of his own appointees.

“He took long to make key appointments probably in search of people of the highest competence and integrity but due to pressure from the polity and some of the people around him he had to make appointments that appear to be incongruent to his ideals.

“It is however very gratifying that some achievements in so many areas like Agriculture are unparalleled since the return to civilian administration”, he stated.

