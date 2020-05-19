Breaking News
Buhari writes Senate, requests confirmation of Yuguda as DG, SEC, others

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, requesting for the screening and confirmation of Lamido Yuguda as the new Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Also to be screened and confirmed are three nominees as full-time Commissioners of the Commission.

Others for confirmation are Reginald C. karausa, full-time Commissioner; Ibrahim D. Boyi, full-time Commissioner; and Mr. Obi Joseph, full-time Commissioner.

President Buhari’s request was contained in a letter read by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan during plenary.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as Director-General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Their CVs are attached herewith.

Vanguard

