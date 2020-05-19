Buhari writes Senate, requests confirmation of Yuguda as DG, SEC, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, requesting for the screening and confirmation of Lamido Yuguda as the new Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Also to be screened and confirmed are three nominees as full-time Commissioners of the Commission.

Others for confirmation are Reginald C. karausa, full-time Commissioner; Ibrahim D. Boyi, full-time Commissioner; and Mr. Obi Joseph, full-time Commissioner.

President Buhari’s request was contained in a letter read by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan during plenary.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as Director-General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Their CVs are attached herewith.

Vanguard

