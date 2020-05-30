Buhari reconstitutes NNPC Board

Kindly Share This Story:



—Mourns ex-GMD, Baru

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, after the expiration of the term of the board members appointed in 2016.

President Buhari has also expressed grief over the death of the immediate past Group Managing Director, GMD of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru.

These were contained in separate statements issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja on Saturday.

According to Adesina, members of the new Board are Mohammed Lawal (North West), Tajudeen Umar (North East), Adamu Mahmood Attah (North Central), Senator Magnus Abe (South-South), Dr Stephen Dike (South East), and Chief Pius Akinyelure (South West).

The new board will be in place for three years.

Meanwhile, the President has condoled with family, friends and professional colleagues of former NNPC GMD Dr. Maikanti Kachalla Baru.

President Buhari also commiserated with the government and people of Bauchi State, management and staff of NNPC over the passing of Dr Baru, who he said worked very hard to initiate reforms in “virtually all departments of the of the corporation, bringing it up to speed with global trends and best practices.”

He said that he acknowledged Dr Baru’s contributions to ensuring stability in the oil sector in Nigeria, with a more guaranteed supply and predictable price regime that weakened unscrupulous parallel marketers, especially during festive seasons.

The President prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, grant eternal rest, and comfort all who mourn him.

Vanguard

