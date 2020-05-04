Buhari mourns Nigerien Labour Minister

Kindly Share This Story:

Commiserates with President Issoufou

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the Nigerien Minister of Employment and Labour, Mohammed Ben Omar.

Already, President Buhari has telephoned the Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou to commiserate with him on the death of Omar.

The President according to the statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, Monday, also extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Niger Republic and the family of the deceased over the unfortunate loss.

He described the late cabinet Minister, who was a former spokesperson for the Nigerien government under President Mamadou Tandja, and also served in parliament, as “a highly endowed and dedicated politician who gave his best for the progress, prosperity and socio-economic development of his country.”

President prayed God almighty to comfort the family of the late Minister and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: