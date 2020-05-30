Breaking News
Buhari loses nephew, Ibrahim Dauda

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENTMuhammadu Buhari’s nephew Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda is dead.

Ibrahim Duada died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Saturday.

According to the statement, President Buhari in a condolence message said the death has robbed the family and the Daura community of one of its finest gentlemen.

He said, “I am deeply touched and devastated by the passing of yet another family member, a man who had demonstrated amazing kindness and honesty in all his dealings.”

He prayed to God to forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his great and noble deeds with paradise.

The deceased is survived by a number of children, including Dauda Ibrahim, a Chief Administrative Officer in State House, Abuja,

Vanguard

