Buhari appoints Prof Adamu Usman as Chairman, UBEC Governing Board

President Muhammad Buhari

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

President Muhammad Buhari has appointed Professor Adamu Kyuka Usman as Chairman of Governing Board of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC.

The president, in a letter dated 15 May 2020 and signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, a copy of which Vanguard sighted, said the appointment of Usman took effect from May 14, 2020.

In the letter, he explained that the appointment was for a four-year period in the first instance.

Adamu, who until his appointment, was in the Department of Commercial Law, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, may have his appointment renewed for another four years after the expiration of the first tenure, upon satisfactory performance.

The letter titled: “Appointment as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)”, read in full:

“I write to convey to you the approval of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, of your appointment as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Universal Basic Education Commission(UBEC) with effect from 14 May 2020.

“The appointment is for a tenure of four years in the first instance and may be renewed for a further tenure of four years upon satisfactory performance.

“The condition of service and remunerations of the appointment is guided by the Public Service Rules and Extant Circulars.

“Please, accept my congratulations and sincere wishes for a successful tenure.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

