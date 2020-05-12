Breaking News
Translate

Buhari appoints Mohammad as RMAFC Secretary, CMD DG

On 11:03 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Buhari appoints Mohammad as RMAFC Secretary, CMD DG
Buhari appoints Mohammad as RMAFC Secretary, CMD DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Mohammad Shehu as Secretary, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), for an initial term of five years with effect from March 19.

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), made the disclosure in a statement signed by Mr Willie Bassey, Director of Information, office of the SGF, in Abuja.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Extend import waiver to all essential drugs, Pharmacists beg FG

Buhari also approved the appointment of Mr Bitrus  Chinoko as the Director-General of the Centre for Management Development (CMD), Lagos, with effect from April 27.

Until his appointment, Chinoko was in an acting capacity at the CMD.

The President congratulated the new appointees and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their appointments.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!