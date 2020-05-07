Buhari appoints Hassan as BOA acting MD

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday, appointed Alwan Ali Hassan as acting Managing Director of Bank of Agriculture (BoA).

The Director of Information, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Theodore Ogaziechi, who disclosed in a statement, said President Buhari also approved the immediate dissolution of the Interim Management Team of the bank.

According to the statement, the President’s approval was conveyed to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Nanono, via a letter dated May 5, 2020.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate dissolution of the Interim Management Team and the appointment of an Acting Managing Director for the Bank of Agriculture in the person of Mr. Alwan Ali Hassan, a seasoned banker with over two decades of experience in the banking industry.

“The approval of Mr. President was conveyed to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono via a letter dated May 5, 2020, with reference No. PRES/95/MARD/14.

“Mr. Hassan’s appointment is most apt and will expectedly turn the fortunes of the bank around considering his decades of experience in the banking sector He worked with Bank PHB, First Bank of Nigeria, African International Bank Limited, United Bank for Africa and the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

Vanguard

