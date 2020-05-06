Buhari appoints ex-IGP, Abba, Chairman Police Trust Fund Board

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of retired Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Barrister Suleiman Abba, as Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, Wednesday, said the approval was in

Pursuant to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Establishment Act 2019.

According to the statement, President Buhari also approved the appointments of the Executive Secretary and members of the Board.

Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto is the Executive Secretary, Mr Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri is to represent Ministry of Police Affairs, while the Inspector-General of Police is representing Nigeria Police Force.

The Ministry of Justice is being represented by Usman Bilkisu, the Director General, Budget and National Planning, Mr Ben Akabueze is representing Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning

Engr. Mansur Ahmed is representing Organised Labour while Dr. Michael Bamidele Adebiyi is representing Civil Society Group.

Shehu said, “The above appointments are in furtherance of the Buhari administration’s commitment and drive to retooling Policing Architecture in the country by emplacing the Police Trust

Fund to meet the aspiration of a well-funded, equipped and highly professional Nigeria Police Force in line with international best practices.

“This objective informed President Buhari’s re-establishment of the Ministry of Police Affairs on August 20, 2019.

“The President also commended state governors, members of the National Assembly and Nigerians for their patriotic and spirited efforts at reforming Policing Architecture to deepen the country’s internal security.”

It said that the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi will announce the inauguration date of the Board of Trustees of the Police Trust Fund.

