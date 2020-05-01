BTO: A man for these times

Kindly Share This Story:

By Oluwaseun Osamaye

There is a relatively young man bestriding the political landscape of Nigeria in general and Ondo State in particular like a colossus. His name is Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, member representing Akoko North East/ Akoko North West Federal Constituency.

Some say he is the beautiful bride of Ondo State politics as he is at home with everybody regardless of their political persuasions and tendencies. To BTO, everyone is his regardless of the tribe, religion and political beliefs of the person.

To go biblical, in Proverbs 22:29, “seest thou a diligent man in his work”? He shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before obscure men. Nothing can capture the total existence of this young, urbane, suave and upwardly mobile politician than the above. Is BTO diligent? You only have to engage him for a few minutes? Is he not standing before kings today? You only need to see the array of men and women of timbre and mahogany he mingles with today. Seeing is believing, as they say.

Within a relatively short time as an elected parliamentarian in the Green Chambers of the National Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC), BTO has been etching indelible imprints in the sands of time to the admiration of his legion of fans and supporters. .

But, wait a minute, BTO did not just happen on the political space like some star that lost its bearing within a galaxy of stars; he methodically planned his way up the ladder. And like they say, fortunes favor the prepared. Even the revered Lord Denning once deposited that you cannot build something on nothing; it’s bound to collapse. BTO’s meteoric rise is tied to a solid foundation. His is not a happenstance.

Armed with a top-notch education from London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom where he bagged his first degree in Electronic and Communications Engineering and second degree in Digital Communications and Networking from the same university, BTO, a certified Ethical Hacker, has also made giant strides in the business world to the extent that he once had an award of Business Excellence conferred on him.

Although a first term member of the House of Representatives, BTO has become a voice to be reckoned with in the hallowed chambers of the House of Representatives. Even the Speaker, Rt. Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila could not but recognize the sterling qualities of this political engineer from Akoko land early in the life of the 9th House. BTO, alongside other progressives, played incredible roles in the emergence of Rep. Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House.

Today, BTO sits atop the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), a critical committee that has been carrying out some oversight functions on the Commission’s interventionist programs in the Niger Delta Area of the country.

Like the Northern Star, BTO is a constant huge blessing to the Akoko nation. Aside his numerous socio-political engagements, he is the Patron of the vital Ondo State APC Youth League.

Some may genuinely ask what has BTO done in office where he has barely spent a year? Well, the jury is out already and he has performed excellently well whatever parameters that may be used for his performance evaluation .

To start with, the distinguished Honorable MHR has facilitated more than six roads to his constituency. Need I remind you how the roads will impact on the economic well-being of the people in the Constituency.

In order to promote inclusivity considering the diversity in his Constituency and to engender a pragmatic sense of belonging, BTO appointed over 200 aides.

Did you know that BTO is not a leader who gives fishes to his followers? He teaches them to literally catch fish for a living. He facilitated the employment of several unemployed persons to different government parastatals. Now, the beneficiaries will no longer be economic slaves to anyone again. No freedom is sweeter than financial freedom.

In addition to facilitating job opportunities for competent and qualified people across board, BTO is about to raise over 100 millionaires as you read because over 100 farmers (youths) are about to be empowered with 1million naira each to expand their agricultural enterprises.

Did you know that over 30 groups have been invited to Abuja on courtesy visit(all expenses paid) to the National Assembly, an experience they might not have had or may never have again? These various groups comprises religious, social and political leaders, including the executives of the Noble APC Youth League.

Since the novel Coronavirus debuted on the shores of Nigeria, BTO has also distributed assorted foodstuff to the indigent in his Constituency and mandate areas in addition to cash donations to several folks who look up to him for succor. To those who may not know, BTO Interest Free Loan is in the pipeline. Please keep this secret to yourselves.

With BTO, a digital parliamentarian of no mean repute, every performance of his is evidence-based. Unlike some political office holders in the past whose performance is on the billboards erected in their zones but nothing concrete on ground to authenticate such audio delivery, BTO’s footprint is everywhere across his Constituency.

At the risk of courting immodesty or attracting unnecessary envy to BTO, one can say comfortably that BTO has surpassed expectations within just a year in the National Assembly. Only God knows what his next three years will attract to the Constituency. This is because all he has done so far is just a tip of the iceberg.

Well, this is not the time to X-ray or offer a critical evaluation of BTO’s one year in the National Assembly, it’s about his birthday which is today. But there’s no way one can adequately describe this quintessential and phenomenal politician on his birthday without a brief recap of how he has touched lives.

And in his honour, a group of young men and women who are protege of the people’s parliamentarian, known as BTO Ambassadors, has come together to celebrate his birthday by donating 3 Grinding Machines as empowerment to indigent women from 3 Local Government Areas in Akoko where the man of the moment hails from.

Dear BTO, as our leader, we use the occasion of your birthday to celebrate your love for humanity, dedication to duty and drive for human-capital development.

As we say, it’s so far, so good. Here is wishing a jolly-dutiful benefactor a blissful birthday celebration.

Cheers.

Osamaye, a Senior Legislative Aide on Gender and Social Development to the Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, sent this piece from Abuja, FCT.

