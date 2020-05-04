Breaking: Taraba Govt Apprehends COVID-19 Positive Patient

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji Jalingo

Taraba state said it has apprehended the positive COVID-19 patient who last week fled the isolation centre where she and seven others were being treated.

The absconder by name Talatu Idris is said to have been apprehended and returned to the isolation facility.

State Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the state’s COVID-19 technical committee, Dr Innocent Vakkai disclosed this at a briefing in Jalingo, the state capital on Monday.

He explained that contact tracing have commenced to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

He also noted that another round of test would on Wednesday be conducted for those who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 to know their current status.

He however refuted reports that schools and worship centres have been opened.

According to him, ” our schools and worship centres remain closed while members of the public are urged to observe all precautionary measures outlined for safety during the two day window allowed for movement in the state.”

He stated further that the state would not accomodate Almajiri from any state who have not been tested by officials of the state they are sent from.

Taraba currently has 8 positive COVID-19 cases and has made wearing of face masks compulsory during the two days window period allowed for human and vehicular movement.

