Eighty-eight year-old Retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Adolphus Karibi-Whyte, is dead. Gogo, his son who confirmed the death said he died on Friday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The late justice left behind seven children: four boys and three girls, namely Asikiya, Tonye, Gogo, Abiye, Tokini, Sodigi and Nengi.

Details later…

Vanguard

