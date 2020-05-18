Breaking News
Breaking: Premier League clubs to resume small group training

Premier League

Premier League Shareholders Monday voted unanimously to return to small group training from Tuesday afternoon – the first step towards restarting the League, when safe to do so.

A statement by the league management body reads, “Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted.

“This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, PL club doctors, independent experts and the Government.

“Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.


“The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

“Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed.”

