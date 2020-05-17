Vanguard Logo

Breaking: One dies after testing positive for Covid-19 in Madagascar

By Nwafor Sunday

Even with its herbal medicine, ‘Covid Organic’, Madagascar on Saturday recorded its first death. A 57-year-old man (name withheld) died of complications after testing positive for COVID-19 in Toamasina.

Confirming his death, Hanta Vololontiana, spokesperson for the coronavirus operational command centre, said two other people who are also down with severe complications are “still in intensive care”.

Twenty-one new cases according to TheCable were confirmed in the East African country on Sunday, bringing the total to 304 COVID-19 cases, since confirming its first case on March 19, the Malagasy press agency reported.

