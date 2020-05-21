UPDATED: NMA calls off its sit -at-home order in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association’, NMA, Thursday called off its sit-at-home order over the continued harassment of their members by Police Officers.

In a press statement made available to Vanguard and jointly signed by the Chairman, Dr Saliu Oseni and the Secretary, Dr Ramon Moronkola, directed their members to resume work from 6 pm today 21st of May 2020 (this affects that on-call duty).

They explained that the decision to reverse the sit -at -home order was informed by the intervention of the State Governor and the top hierarchy of the Nigerian police.

“The association has further received assurances from Mr Governor and the top hierarchy of the Police that no health workers will be further harassed in the course of their lawful efforts to sustain services in the middle of the pandemic.”

They explained that the leadership of the Association has followed the turn of events while monitoring the situation.

“The Nigerian police force has reached out to the Association to clarify and give assurance of cooperation with all health-workers. This, they have also done in the media.

“The executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu was exemplary as his timely intervention from the late hours of May 19th helped prevent worsening of the situation.

They added that the passionate appeal from the good people of Lagos state was difficult to resist considering the fact that Lagosians would be most hit by the situation.

They said following a holistic consideration of these factors, the Lagos State, NMA, had taken seriously, a responsibility to partake actively in the fight against COVID-19 and the delivery of quality healthcare to the citizenry for the entire period of the ongoing lockdown/ restriction of movement and beyond.

The medical doctors demanded that the Lagos state government should ensure clarity at all times, on the exempted status of healthcare and other essential workers for the entire period of the ongoing lockdown/restriction of movement.

They added that the Association will continue to monitor the situation and will not hesitate to take any action to protect the safety of their hardworking members.

The NMA further expressed appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his timely intervention and continued assurances in ensuring that the health-workers who were held by the police were released immediately as well as preventing subsequent recurrence.

“We also appreciate the Honourable Minister for Health, Dr Enahire Osagie and the Lagos state Commissioner for Health’ professor Akin Abayomi on their timely interventions.”

