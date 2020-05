Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

A new Emir of Rano Emirate council, Alhaji Kabiru Muhd Inuwa has emerged.

Inuwa before his appointment as the Emir was the former District head of Kibiya.

He succeeds the deceased Emir, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila II who passed away on Saturday after a brief illness.

Recall that Rano Emirate council is one of the four newly created Emirates under the leadership of Governor Ganduje in Kano State.

Vanguard

