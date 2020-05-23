Vanguard Logo

Breaking: NCDC storms Bonny for samples as strange death kills 11 in 2 weeks

By Egufe Yafugborhi

OFFICIALS of the National Center for Desease Control (NCDC) are said to have stormed Bonny Island, Rivers state, collecting samples for suspected Covid-19 cases, following a strange illness which has claimed at least 11 lives in the past two weeks.

Bonny Graduate Forum (BGF) confirmed the development Saturday in an independent preliminary investigation into the strange deaths and complaints of lost of sense of smell and taste among a number patients undergoing medical attention in various health facilities in the nation’s oil and gas hub.

Details later:

Vanguard

