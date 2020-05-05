Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Lagos discharges 60 COVID-19 patients

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday announced the discharge of 60 COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres.

He announced this on his verified Twitter account.

He said: “Today, we discharged 60 #COVID19 Lagos patients; 40 males and 20 females, from our Yaba, Eti-Osa and Ibeju-Lekki isolation facilities to reunite with their families and society The patients, 31 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba,…

“… 19 from the Ibeju-Lekki and 10 from Eti-Osa Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative in two consecutive readings. With this, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 321.

“It is important that we do the right things at this time. #EasingTheLockdown is not a reason for us to rush out and eschew all safety guidelines. We must all play our part and take responsibility. #StayHomeStaySafe and #SaveLives

