BREAKING: Lagos discharges 37 COVID-19 patients

By Chioma Obinna

Lagos State Government, on Wednesday, discharged 37 more COVID-19 patients from its isolation facilities, bringing the total number of recoveries to 358.

Announcing this on its Twitter handle, Lagos State Ministry of Health explained that 19 of the patients were females, while 18 are males, including an Indian national.

#COVID19Lagos Update

Breaking!

*️⃣37 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 19 females & 18 males including a foreign national; an Indian 🇮🇳 were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, Onikan & Eti-Osa to reunite with the society@jidesanwoolu@followlasg@NCDCgov@ARISEtv pic.twitter.com/RuGqICfLZY — LSMOH (@LSMOH) May 6, 2020



The patients were discharged from the Yaba (5), Onikan (25) and Eti-Osa (7) isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

Vanguard

