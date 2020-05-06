BREAKING: Lagos discharges 37 COVID-19 patients

Breaking News
Lagos discharges 37 COVID-19 patients
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Chioma Obinna

Lagos State Government, on Wednesday, discharged 37 more COVID-19 patients from its isolation facilities, bringing the total number of recoveries to 358.

Announcing this on its Twitter handle, Lagos State Ministry of Health explained that 19 of the patients were females, while 18 are males, including an Indian national.


The patients were discharged from the Yaba (5), Onikan (25) and Eti-Osa (7) isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

Vanguard

