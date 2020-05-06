Breaking News
BREAKING: Lagos discharges 37 COVID-19 cases including Indian

The Lagos State government has announced that 37 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from infectious disease centres in the state.

The discharged cases include 19 females and 18 males including an Indian.

The patients were discharged from Infectious DIsease Centre, Yaba, Onikan and Eti-Osa to reunite with their society.

A tweet from the Lagos State Ministry of Health said: “The patients; 5 from IDH, Yaba, 25 from Onikan & 7 from the Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 358.

