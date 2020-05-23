BREAKING: Kogi tribunal affirms Yahaya Bello’s election

Kindly Share This Story:

Arogbonlo Israel

The Kogi Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the election of incumbent Governor, Yahaya Bello.

According to reports, the tribunal alleged substantial none compliance with the provisions of the electoral Act, Over voting, Violence, Snatching of ballot boxes, Failure to accredit e.t.c.

Also, the tribunal relied on the Supreme Court’s decision where it held that manual accreditation is still part of our laws and the manuals and guidelines of INEC on use of card reader machine cannot override the provisions of the Electoral Act on manual accreditation.

The Tribunal restated the position that it would be fatal for a Petitioner to only rely on card reader report in proof of over voting or non-accreditation of voters.

Meanwhile, evidence of Mrs Jummai P.W in respect of Ajaokuta LGA was hereby discountenanced as same was not credible.

Apart from the forensic evidence in respect of Ajaokuta LGA, there was no other evidence in support of the Petitioners allegations in respect of Ajaokuta LGA.

Evidence of PW2 in respect of Kabba Bunu LGA was documentary hearsay, it was hereby discountenanced.

The evidence of PW3 in respect of Kabba Bunnu LGA was discarded as the result in that area was cancelled. It hereby discountenanced.

No Witness was called by the Petitioners in respect of their allegations in respect of Okehi and Okene LGAs.

