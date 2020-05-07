Breaking: Kano Ex-Commissioner sacked for celebrating Kyari’s death test positive for covid-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Ex-commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development, Engr. Mu’az Magaji sacked for celebrating the death of late Abba Kyari has also tested positive for coronavirus pandemic.

Magaji confirmed this in a post on his Facebook timeline on Thursday morning adding that he has been a move to an isolation centre in the state for treatment.

The Ex-commissioner wrote, “this morning, my NCDC test is out. I have been confirmed COVID-19 positive, and have been moved to one of the state facilities,” he wrote.

Recalled that the former commissioner was sacked after making indecent comments over the death of late Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari who died as a result of the complications of the novel Coronavirus last month, April.

Recall that Vanguard had that “the sacked commissioner came out to say he was misunderstood by the post”.

Speaking further on the sudden twist of fate, Magaji said, “going through a historical moment of our time, a time we will either live to remember or we will be remembered having lived in. Whichever applies, Alhamdulilah,” the sacked Commissioner however wrote.

