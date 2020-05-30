Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Immediate past NNPC GMD, Baru, is dead

Kanti
Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru

BY Michael Eboh

The immediate past Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, is dead. He would have been 61 years in July 2020.

The current Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, disclosed the death, 6:01 am, Saturday, on his verified Twitter handled.

According to Kyari, Baru died late Friday night, he, however, did not state the cause or location of his death.

Kyari said, “My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night.

“He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him.”

Baru was born, July 1959, in Misau, Bauchi State and served as Group Managing Director of the NNPC between July 2016 and July 2019.

He had in May 2017, lost his son, Mohammed Kawu Baru, few weeks after losing his aged mother and sister.

…Details later.

