By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade Sunday began to relax some of the restrictions he put in place in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak by directing all categories of civil servants to return to work on Monday.

Ayade who about two weeks ago recalled civil servants from grade level 10 and above back to work, has now directed all civil servants to return to work tomorrow, Monday, May 4th, 2020.

In a statement issued by Mr. Christian Ita,Special Adviser to the Governor on Media & Publicity reminded the returning civil servants that the no mask no movement order was still in full force and must be observed by them.

“Consequently, all the returning civil servants are, therefore, to wear nose mask as they resume in their various offices,” the statement emphasized.

The statement said other restrictions such as border closures and ban on large gatherings, be it social or religious, remain in place.

He also said that the measures will be reviewed as the days go by.

