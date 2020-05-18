… Investigation still ongoing
… only Minister can speak for now
By Lawani Mikairu
The crew of the impounded plane operated by the United Kingdom, UK, based Flair Aviation, that breached the federal government flight ban into Nigeria, has been quarantined in Lagos to ascertain if they have the dreaded coronavirus.
This is just as investigations into the incident by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA is still ongoing.
In a telephone chat with Vanguard, the Director of Information and Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, Dr James Odaudu confirmed that investigation by the regulatory authority, NCAA, is still ongoing.