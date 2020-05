Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Fire on Wednesday gutted the headquarters of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) Abuja.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known, but fire service agents were able to put the fire out. However, a large number of staff of the agency were in their offices when the fire broke out.

The fire affected the second floor of the building located in the Garki area of the city.

Vanguard

